BP, Total double down on US energy with significant new ventures

European oil and gas majors BP and TotalEnergies on Monday deepened their commitments to the United States, with BP approving a $5 billion offshore oil field and TotalEnergies buying into an onshore gas field.

Higher investment in US oil and gas production aligns with US President Donald Trump's goal to capitalise on the country's hydrocarbon resources.

BP, which currently produces around 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, is becoming increasingly reliant on the United States to shore up its oil and gas business following a strategic revamp announced in February to shift spending from renewables to hydrocarbons.