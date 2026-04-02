OPEC+ may weigh further oil supply increase during upcoming talks

OPEC+ is likely to weigh a further oil output increase when eight members meet on Sunday, two OPEC+ sources said, a move that would position key producers to add more barrels should the Strait of Hormuz - the world's most important oil route, currently shut by the US-Israeli war with Iran - reopen.

At its last meeting on March 1, OPEC+ agreed to a modest output boost of 206,000 barrels per day for April, after holding output steady in the first quarter amid concerns of oversupply, just as the US-Israeli war with Iran began to disrupt oil flows from key Middle East members.

A month later, the war has led to the largest oil supply disruption on record.

Top OPEC producers Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have cut output due to the effective closure of Hormuz, which accounts for over 20 per cent of oil transit. Crude prices have soared to a four-year high of almost $120 a barrel. On top of that, Russian output is disrupted by drone attacks.