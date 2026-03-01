OPEC+ approves modest supply hike as Iran conflict roils oil market

OPEC+ agreed a modest oil output boost of 206,000 barrels per day for April on Sunday just as the US-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran's retaliation disrupted oil flows from key members of the producer group in the Middle East.

OPEC+ has a history of raising oil output to cushion disruptions. Analysts said the group currently has little spare capacity to add to supply, except for its leader Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which will also struggle to export oil until navigation in the Gulf returns to normal.

Riyadh has been increasing oil production and exports in recent weeks by around 500,000 bpd in preparation for US strikes on OPEC+ member Iran, sources have told Reuters.

Oil, gas and other shipments from the Middle East via the Strait of Hormuz have come to a halt since Saturday after shipowners received a warning from Iran saying the area was closed for navigation.

Hundreds of ships dropped anchor and were not moving on Sunday and several ships came under attack. Hormuz is the world's most important oil route accounting for over 20 per cent of global oil transit.