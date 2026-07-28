Norway's DNO reports Q2 operational update ahead of earnings release

Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO has released an operational update covering production, sales volumes, prices and selected financial metrics for the second quarter ahead of publishing its interim financial results on August 13.

In the North Sea, net production averaged 84,912 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) (13.5 million litres per day). Production in Kurdistan averaged 273 boepd (43,400 litres per day), while West Africa contributed 3,246 boepd (516,000 litres per day).

North Sea sales volumes reached 80,511 boepd (12.8 million litres per day), with realised prices of $115.1 per barrel for oil, $89.5 per barrel for gas and $69 per barrel for natural gas liquids.