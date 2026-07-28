Norway's DNO reports Q2 operational update ahead of earnings release

Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO has released an operational update covering production, sales volumes, prices and selected financial metrics for the second quarter ahead of publishing its interim financial results on August 13.
In the North Sea, net production averaged 84,912 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) (13.5 million litres per day). Production in Kurdistan averaged 273 boepd (43,400 litres per day), while West Africa contributed 3,246 boepd (516,000 litres per day).
North Sea sales volumes reached 80,511 boepd (12.8 million litres per day), with realised prices of $115.1 per barrel for oil, $89.5 per barrel for gas and $69 per barrel for natural gas liquids.
DNO also provided updates on several transactions completed during the quarter.
The company stated that it agreed on June 18 to acquire a five per cent interest in the Gjøa field and Gjøa Nord discovery from Vår Energi in exchange for a five per cent interest in Nova, a 15 per cent stake in PL956 and $17.5 million in cash after tax.
The company also completed the acquisition of a 3.3 per cent interest in the Vega Unit from INPEX Idemitsu Norge on June 30, increasing its total holding in the unit to 8.8 per cent.
Production at the Dvalin Nord field offshore Norway commenced on June 30. According to DNO, the field is expected to deliver 3,000 boepd (477 cubic metres per day) net to the company at plateau production.
During the quarter, DNO participated in one exploration well on the Norwegian continental shelf.
The Carmen appraisal well in PL1148 was completed on June 17, with gross recoverable resources estimated at between 21 million and 107 million barrels of oil equivalent (3.3 million to 17 million cubic metres).