DNO acquires stake in North Sea field from Var Energi

Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO announced that it has agreed to a multi-asset transaction with Vår Energi to acquire a five per cent stake in the Gjøa field and the Gjøa Nord discovery.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will exchange a five per cent interest in the Nova subsea field, reducing its holding in that asset to 40 per cent.

DNO will also divest its 15 per cent stake in PL956, which contains the Ringhorne Nord discovery, to Vår Energi. Further consideration for the asset exchange will include a post-tax cash payment of $17.5 million, the company announced.