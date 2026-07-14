Norway oil service companies and workers union settle dispute

Norway's Safe union and employers have agreed to end a labour dispute in the oil service industry which had disrupted offshore drilling operations and reduced the country's petroleum production, industry group Offshore Norway said on Tuesday.

The Safe union launched its strike action on June 15 after wage talks broke down, while employers later responded by announcing a lockout from June 27, affecting close to 2,000 employees.

"Work will resume as soon as practically possible," Offshore Norway's chief negotiator Elisabeth Bratteboe Fenne said in a statement.