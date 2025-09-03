BP, Eni joint venture to invest another $5 billion in Angola

Azule Energy, the joint venture between Italian oil and gas explorer Eni and BP, expects to invest another $5 billion in Angola over the next four to five years, Eni's Chief Operating Officer Guido Brusco told Reuters on Wednesday.

The latest investment in both new and existing projects will match investments in oil and gas projects since the joint venture launched three years ago in Sub-Saharan Africa's number two oil producer. Angola has overhauled its regulatory regime, wooing new investments as the former OPEC member looks to maintain oil production above one million barrels a day.