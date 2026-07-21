Kazakhstan warns oilfield chief of criminal charges over unpaid $5b fine

Kazakhstan has warned the head of the international consortium developing one of its largest oilfields, Kashagan, of possible criminal prosecution over the non-payment of a near $5 billion environmental fine, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The warning is a major escalation in a long-running legal stand-off between Kazakhstan and the international oil giants operating several of its fields, which the authorities have variously accused of environmental regulation violations and corruption.

The North Caspian Operating Company, which is developing the offshore Kashagan field, has not paid an environmental fine of KZT2.3 trillion ($4.92 billion) awarded against it in 2023 over a breach of sulphur storage limits, the sources said.

According to a document reviewed by Reuters, Kazakhstan's justice ministry warned NCOC's managing director Giancarlo Ruiu of "administrative and criminal liability for non-compliance."

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Justice, NCOC, and Ruiu did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.