Oil majors dispute $4.88b Kazakhstan environmental fine in high-stakes standoff

Kazakhstan on Thursday said it may enforce a KZT2.3 trillion ($4.88 billion) environmental fine against the operator of the Kashagan oilfield after July 20, even as the operator said the move was prohibited under ongoing arbitration proceedings.

In a statement, Kazakhstan's Justice Ministry said that a June ruling by a Kazakh court that upheld a 2023 fine concerning a breach of sulphur storage limits is subject to voluntary compliance until July 20.

Thereafter, it said, "enforcement measures may be taken against the North Caspian Operating Company and its contractors, including the levy of an additional enforcement penalty amounting to 10 per cent of the recovered sum".