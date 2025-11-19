Ithaca Energy posts strong nine-month results, lifts Q4 exit rate outlook

Ithaca Energy has announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, reporting a strong operational performance following its business combination with Eni UK. The company achieved a year-to-date (YTD) average production of 115 kboe/d, a significant increase from 52.5 kboe/d in the same period of 2024.

Financial highlights include an adjusted EBITDAX of $1.5 billion and a reduced operating cost per barrel of $19.1/boe. The company maintained a strong balance sheet with a low leverage ratio of 0.50x and available liquidity of $1.7 billion, bolstered by a successful bond issuance and upsizing of its reserves based lending facility.