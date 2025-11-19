Ithaca Energy buys 50 per cent stake in Tobermory gas from Shell UK

North Sea oil and gas company Ithaca Energy announced on Wednesday an agreement with oil major Shell UK to buy a 50 per cent interest in Tobermory gas discovery, located in the West of Shetland basin, offshore Scotland.

Following completion of the farm-in, Shell UK will continue to hold a 50 per cent stake in the Tobermory discovery and act as licence operator.

"The announcement of the Tobermory farm-in, together with the group’s existing 50/50 joint venture partnership with Shell in the group’s Tornado discovery, further strengthens Ithaca Energy’s position as a strategic partner in the area," said Ithaca.