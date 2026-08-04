Higher energy prices propel BP's Q2 profit to $5.73b, exceeding forecasts

BP reported second-quarter profit more than doubled to $5.73 billion, beating forecasts thanks to higher energy prices, trading and refining margins, as CEO Meg O'Neill outlined the group's priorities.

Oil majors have benefited this year from market volatility caused by the US-Iran conflict, which has disrupted energy flows and tightened global supplies. Last week, Shell reported a doubling of second-quarter profit to $9.8 billion.

BP's second-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, its version of net income, beat expectations of $5.11 billion in a company-provided poll of analysts and rose from $2.35 billion a year earlier.