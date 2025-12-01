Harbour Energy to cut 100 offshore jobs, blames UK windfall tax

The job cuts will follow a consultation period, due to conclude in the first quarter of 2026. Since 2023, Harbour cut 600 jobs, and the job losses announced on Monday will come on top of that.

Britain's government adheres to one of the world’s toughest tax regimes for oil and gas producers, which includes a windfall levy of 38 per cent when prices exceed government-set thresholds, bringing the overall tax burden in such circumstances to 78 per cent.

Industry had hoped for an early end to this energy profits levy (EPL), which is due to expire in March 2030.