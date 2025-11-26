UK permits new oil and gas drilling, but keeps windfall tax until 2030

Britain will allow some new oil and gas production on or near existing fields, the government said on Wednesday, easing its stance on new licences while dashing oil and gas producers’ hopes for an early end to windfall taxes on their sector.

From an output of around 4.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) - similar to OPEC heavyweight Iraq - at the start of the new millennium and a position as a net exporter, Britain now produces around one million boed, with a decline to under 150,000 boed seen by 2050, according to UK oil and gas regulator North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).