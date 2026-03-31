Guyana oil output climbs to 918k bpd average in February

Guyana produced an average of 918,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in February, government data showed on Monday, a slight rise from the 915,000 bpd produced in January.

Both figures are a significant increase from average 2025 production of 716,000 bpd, as Guyana has allowed US oil major Exxon Mobil, which leads the consortium that operates the offshore Stabroek oilfield, to quickly boost output capacity after first inaugurating crude production in 2019.

The rapid growth has propelled the small country to the list of top oil producers in South America.