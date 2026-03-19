Exxon accelerates oil, gas projects in Guyana amid high prices

A new floating production facility for a consortium led by Exxon Mobil in Guyana is "almost complete" and expected to soon depart from Singapore, part of the US major's effort to accelerate the startup of oil and gas projects in one of its most important plays amid rising crude prices.

The floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) platform Errea Wittu, being built by Japanese firm MODEC , is the fifth to be installed by the Exxon group in the South American country. It will produce, store and deliver up to 250,000 barrels per day from the Uaru offshore project.

Exxon had previously said the output vessel would arrive in Guyanese waters this year, without further details.