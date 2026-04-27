Galp defies Middle East supply volatility with 41 per cent profit surge

Portugal's Galp was upbeat about its 2026 performance on Monday after reporting a 41 per cent rise in first-quarter adjusted core profit, as higher Brazilian output and stronger crude oil prices shielded it from Middle East supply disruptions.

Galp shares were up two per cent in morning trading after it reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €943 million ($1.1 billion) ahead of a company-provided consensus estimate of €890 million.

"2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Galp," co-CEO Maria Joao Carioca said in a results statement which said its net profit rose 41 per cent, to €272 million, in the quarter.