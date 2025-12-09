TotalEnergies secures operatorship of Namibia’s Mopane discovery in asset swap with Galp

TotalEnergies has cemented its position in offshore Namibia by agreeing to an asset swap with Portugal’s Galp that makes the French company the operator of the major Mopane discovery, it said on Tuesday.

In exchange for a 40 per cent stake in the PEL83 licence holding the Mopane project, Galp will get a 10 per cent interest in Total’s PEL56 licence holding its Venus discovery and a 9.4 per cent stake in the PEL91 licence. All three licences are next to each other.