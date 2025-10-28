FEATURE | Saudi OPEC strategy riven by warring US, Russia interests

Saudi Arabia is caught between Donald Trump and a hard place, as the US president’s latest oil sanctions on Russia force Riyadh to weigh competing geopolitical and economic priorities.

Washington last week sanctioned Russia's top two oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil, which jointly produce around five per cent of global oil supplies. The US is seeking to squeeze the Kremlin’s revenue to pressure Moscow to return to the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine.

The move has sent oil prices up five per cent since October 23 to around $66 a barrel on fears that the sanctions and potential retaliation could constrain global oil supplies.

This creates a diplomatic conundrum for Saudi Arabia. The de facto leader of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will need to balance its own strategic goals with its need to maintain the group’s alliance with Russia and other major producers, collectively known as OPEC+.