OPINION | Will US sanctions on Russian oil work? It depends on how success is measured

A common view in the crude oil market is that Western sanctions against Russia's exports are fairly pointless as the market quickly devises ways to keep cargoes flowing.

This means that any new measures imposed only result in a fleeting boost to prices, which fades in the face of the reality of virtually uninterrupted flows.

The same dynamic may be at play with US President Donald Trump's latest sanctions, announced last week, which targeted Russia's two largest oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft.

These two majors produce roughly five per cent of the total global crude oil, about 5.3 million barrels per day (bpd), of which they export about 3.5 million bpd.

Global benchmark Brent futures jumped as much as 8.9 per cent after the new measures were announced, reaching a three-week high of $66.78 a barrel during trade on October 24. It was little changed at $66.37 in early Asian trade on Monday.

While that seems like a fairly big spike in prices, it's well below what would have occurred if the crude market actually believed there was a serious risk that as much as 3.5 million bpd would be lost to the seaborne market.