OPINION | The new divide between oil majors: trading versus drilling

European oil majors’ first-quarter profits were lifted by bumper trading gains as the Iran warupended supply chains, underscoring how the ability to shift barrels around the world can sometimes trump pumping them out of the ground.

BP, Shell and TotalEnergies have spent years building vast oil trading machines that now sit at the heart of their business - setting the European majors apart from their larger US peers, for better or worse.

BP reported first-quarter net profit of $3.2 billion on Tuesday, more than double last year’s figure, largely thanks to what BP referred to as an exceptional performance of its oil trading. The customers and products division, which houses oil trading, delivered profit before interest and tax of $3.2 billion, the best result since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.