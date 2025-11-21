Once Russia’s biggest oil trader, Litasco crumbles under US sanctions

Litasco shuts down global offices

Crude oil traders and other staff are set to depart Litasco’s Swiss headquarters in Geneva by the end of this week, according to three sources. The office is expected to be fully shut by the end of February, a fourth source said.

In the US offices in Houston, most of the firm’s 20-odd traders and operational personnel departed on Thursday, two sources said. A few employees will stay on to unwind remaining commitments with suppliers and customers, they said.

In the UAE offices in Dubai, employees have been served notice but will be employed until February, one source said.

Founded in 2000, Litasco was among the top global oil trading firms in its heyday, moving oil and fuels for Lukoil’s assets around the world as well as trading third-party barrels.