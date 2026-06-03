Energean's purchase of Chevron Angola assets uncertain as local partner matches offer

Energean said on Wednesday its $260 million deal to buy Chevron's Angola offshore assets is in limbo after partner Etu moved to match the offer, complicating its push to expand beyond its core Eastern Mediterranean gas business.

Energean announced the $260 million deal in March, following through on its plan to expand beyond its flagship gas fields offshore Israel, which have had to be shut down repeatedly due to conflict in the region, into West Africa.

"The Company has been informed by the seller, Chevron, that it has received notice from one of the joint venture partners, Etu Energias, purporting to exercise its pre-emption rights in relation to the Transaction," Energean said.