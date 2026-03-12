Energean buys Chevron's Angola oil block stakes for $260m

Energean on Thursday said it would acquire Chevron's interests in two offshore Angola oil blocks for a base consideration of $260 million, as the Mediterranean-focused gas producer follows through on its plan to build out a hub in West Africa.

Energean has been increasing investment to lift production amid geopolitical disruptions and is evaluating new MA opportunities in the region as it seeks to expand its portfolio.

The deal involves Energean buying Chevron's 31 per cent operated interest in Block 14 and 15.5 per cent non-operated interest in Block 14K, backdated to January 1 and pending approvals.