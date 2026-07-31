Chevron beats Q2 earnings estimates, posts six-year high quarterly profit

Chevron surpassed analyst estimates for second-quarter earnings on Friday, reporting its highest quarterly profit in at least six years as the US-Israeli war with Iran disrupts world energy markets, boosting profits for the biggest oil companies.

Adjusted earnings of $12 billion, or $6.06 per share, beat the average analyst estimate of $5.56 per share according to data compiled by LSEG. Chevron shares were up about two per cent in premarket trading.

The results mirrored those of European oil majors TotalEnergies and Shell, which also posted banner second-quarter profits buoyed by higher oil prices. ExxonMobil missed analyst estimates for quarterly profit despite earnings hitting a four-year high.

"Amid all the geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility that's still upon us, we continue to deliver the reliable energy that the world has needed," Chevron Chief Financial Officer Eimear Bonner said in an interview.