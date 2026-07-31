FEATURE | ExxonMobil posts $14.7b profit in Q1, but falls short of estimates

ExxonMobil missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Friday, even as high oil prices and improved refining margins brought by the Iran war led to its biggest quarterly profit in four years.

Adjusted earnings for the largest US oil major by market capitalisation rose 67 per cent from the first quarter to $14.7 billion, or $3.52 per share, but were below the consensus analyst estimates compiled by LSEG of $3.60 per share.

Still, the quarterly profit more than doubled compared with last year, which could draw more attention from US President Donald Trump, who last month called for an investigation into oil companies he accused of price gouging.