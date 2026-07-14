BP's earnings in Q2 expected to rise on robust oil trading and higher margins

BP expects stronger oil and gas prices, robust oil trading and higher refining margins to lift second-quarter earnings, the British energy major said on Tuesday, extending gains from an energy price rally sparked by the Iran war.

The conflict, which led to Iran effectively shutting the Strait of Hormuz, disrupted global supplies and pushed crude oil and gas prices to multi-year highs, delivering a windfall for major energy producers.

Shell last week flagged strong oil and gas trading profits.

BP said stronger prices were expected to add a $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion boost to earnings in its oil production and operations business compared with the first quarter, while its gas and "low-carbon" energy segment should benefit by a further $500 million to $700 million.

Stronger refining margins are expected to lift earnings in BP's products business by $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion, while the company expects its oil trading result to be slightly higher than the previous quarter's exceptionally strong performance.