Bilfinger offshore workers pause planned strike action

Twenty offshore Bilfinger workers have suspended their planned industrial action on June 5 following discussions aimed at resolving an ongoing dispute with the firm.
The trade union Unite announced the decision after talks yielded positive progress toward addressing the core issues raised by the workforce.
The crew members, who include scaffolders, engineers, deck crew, and rope access workers, were scheduled to hold eight days of rolling strike action.
This industrial action was set to disrupt operations on the Ithaca Energy-operated Alba floating storage unit (FSU) and FPF-1 floating production facility but has been put on hold while the agreed process is concluded.
Expressing optimism about the negotiations, Unite Industrial Officer Paula Buchan said, "Following constructive discussions with Bilfinger, we have taken the decision to suspend the planned industrial action. The talks have resulted in positive progress towards resolving the issues at the heart of this dispute."