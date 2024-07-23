Valaris rig tapped for multi-year drilling contract for Equinor in Brazil

Valaris has confirmed that it has been awarded a multi-year contract with Equinor subsidiary Equinor Energy do Brasil for the drillship Valaris DS-17. The contract relates to work offshore Brazil on Project Raia. Equinor’s project partners are Repsol Sinopec Brazil (35 per cent) and Petrobras (30 per cent).

The estimated total contract value is approximately US$498 million, inclusive of MPD, additional services, and fees for mobilisation and minor rig upgrades. The contract has an estimated total duration of 852 days.