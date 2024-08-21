Brittany Ferries to become majority owner of Condor Ferries
Brittany Ferries has confirmed its intention to become the majority owner of Condor Ferries, pending approval from the Islands of Jersey and Guernsey's regulatory authorities over the next few weeks.
Once approved by the regulatory authorities in Jersey and Guernsey, Brittany Ferries will own 51 per cent of Condor Ferries, with Columbia Threadneedle retaining a minority shareholding.
Condor Ferries is an operator of lifeline freight and passenger ferry services. It serves routes between Guernsey, Jersey, the UK, and the Port of St Malo in France.
Condor Ferries had been acquired earlier in 2020 by Columbia Threadneedle European Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ESIF) from Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund II, which is managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA). Columbia Threadneedle, Brittany Ferries, and Macquarrie had earlier entered into an agreement regarding the acquisition in November 2019.
Condor Ferries was the first investment of ESIF, an open-ended fund that invests in European mid-market equity assets.