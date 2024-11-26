COLUMN | Part two: the dash for gas in Asia – Indonesia and Vietnam [Offshore Accounts]

Indonesia is at the heart of the dash for gas, with the long-delayed Abadi LNG project due to receive investment approval shortly in the remotest area of the Arafura Sea, ENI’s plans to feed more gas into the Bontang LNG plant from its deepwater Geng North project off Kalimantan province on the island of Borneo, and Genting’s Kasuri project in West Papua province, where the Malaysian casino-plantation-energy conglomerate announced plans to build a 1.2 million tons per annum (MTPA) floating LNG facility at Wison in China earlier this year.

Genting says that the target sail away date for the FLNG unit from Zhoushan shipyard will be in second quarter of 2026. Around 230 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of natural gas will be supplied to the FLNG facility for 18 years, whilst another 101 mmscfd of natural gas will be sent to an ammonia and urea plant to be built onshore nearby in West Papua. Indonesia will thus benefit from both export revenues from the LNG and from domestic fertiliser production.