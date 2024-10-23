COLUMN | Geopolitical updates, part two: Conflict consequences, volatility and the LNG boom [Offshore Accounts]

The first consequence of this geopolitical mayhem is that all shipping stocks and oil and gas service company shares remain highly volatile. Plausible scenarios can be modelled either that there will be a glut of oil next year, or that an Israeli attack on Iran’s Kharg Island terminal could drive prices to record nominal highs. At the time of writing (a few days before you read this…), the fears of a glut dominate.

We reported earlier how Tidewater’s senior management, its board members, and (especially) its multimillionaire CEO Quintin Kneen had disposed of close to US$100 million of shares in the company through multiple transactions when its shares stood at over US$100. Today those same shares stand close to US$60. Surprise!