COLUMN | Accountability: Mozambique, Privinvest and the Tuna Bond convictions; Glencore’s ex-oil traders charged with criminal bribery in London [Offshore Accounts]

Unfortunately, the government had not disclosed the existence of the massive debt to its other lenders, nor to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), even though Mozambique gave a sovereign guarantee that the state would repay the loans if the company that received the funding defaulted. The Mozambiquan navy and the state-owned tuna fishery were unable to maintain and manage the vessels, which were left neglected alongside the quay for want of fuel and crew. Of course, there was no cashflow to pay back the loans.

When the existence of the loans came to light in 2016, there was a full-blown financial panic in Mozambique. The national currency, the metical, halved in value against the US dollar, and the IMF and western governments cut off funding for Mozambique’s government budget. In a country where the gross domestic product per person was only US$690 in 2016, based largely on agricultural exports, the reduction in government funding led to a vicious recession and a 40 per cent fall in economic activity.

Even in 2023, Mozambique’s economy had barely recovered to 2016 levels.