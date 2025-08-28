Marine Projects Vessel News Roundup | August 29 – Focus on dredgers: deliveries to US and South Africa plus new construction in China and Russia

Chinese state-run media outlet CCTV reports that two new large trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) in a series were launched at the facilities of Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries in Jiangsu province on Tuesday, August 26.

The TSHDs have been named Tongjun and Junguang. Upon completion, each dredger will have a length of approximately 198 metres, making them among the largest vessels of their kind to be built in Asia. Each will also have a maximum dredging depth of 120 metres.