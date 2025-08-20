Great Lakes Dredge and Dock takes delivery of new hopper dredge
Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (GLDD) announced on August 20 that it has taken delivery of its newest Jones Act-compliant hopper dredge, the Amelia Island, from the Conrad Shipyard in Morgan City, Louisiana.
The vessel measures approximately 346 feet (105 metres) in length, with a beam of 69 feet (21 metres), and has a hopper capacity of 6,330 cubic yards (4,840 cubic metres). It features two 800 mm trailing suction pipes capable of dredging to depths of up to 100 feet (30.4 metres). The dredge's main engines and generators are EPA Tier IV rated.
Lasse Petterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of GLDD, stated that the delivery of the company's sixth hopper dredge marks the completion of its dredging newbuild programme, leaving it with, "the largest and most advanced hopper fleet in the United States." He noted that the vessel has a full schedule for 2025 and 2026 and will be going immediately to work.
The Amelia Island joins its sister ship, the Galveston Island, which was delivered in early 2024. The company also noted a key milestone for its new subsea rock installation vessel, the Acadia, which was launched from drydock in July and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.