Great Lakes Dredge and Dock takes delivery of new hopper dredge

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (GLDD) announced on August 20 that it has taken delivery of its newest Jones Act-compliant hopper dredge, the Amelia Island, from the Conrad Shipyard in Morgan City, Louisiana.

The vessel measures approximately 346 feet (105 metres) in length, with a beam of 69 feet (21 metres), and has a hopper capacity of 6,330 cubic yards (4,840 cubic metres). It features two 800 mm trailing suction pipes capable of dredging to depths of up to 100 feet (30.4 metres). The dredge's main engines and generators are EPA Tier IV rated.