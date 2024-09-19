Swedish Defence Materiel Administration orders bridge erection boats from US builder

In its primary mission mode, the BEB will provide propulsion, thrust, and stabilisation to support worldwide tactical float bridging and rafting operations. It is specifically designed to provide high thrust and operate in high particulate matter environments including in fresh, brackish, and seawater.

All functions of the BEB can be performed by a two-person crew. The unique and flexible design allows it integrate with most customer-specific transport systems.

The first Swedish BEBs will be delivered by February 2025.