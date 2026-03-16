Port of Rotterdam to build additional inland shipping berth

An additional inland shipping berth will be built at the Port of Rotterdam to facilitate transshipment activities at Evos Rotterdam's terminal within the Europoort area.

The existing Evos Rotterdam terminal houses 21 storage tanks with a total capacity of approximately 260,000 cubic metres. Under a planned expansion, five tanks with a total capacity of 67,500 cubic metres for storing bio-methanol and bio-ethanol will be constructed.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority said an additional inland shipping berth will be required to facilitate the extra transshipment.