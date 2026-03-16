Port of Rotterdam to build additional inland shipping berth

An additional inland shipping berth will be built at the Port of Rotterdam to facilitate transshipment activities at Evos Rotterdam's terminal within the Europoort area.
The existing Evos Rotterdam terminal houses 21 storage tanks with a total capacity of approximately 260,000 cubic metres. Under a planned expansion, five tanks with a total capacity of 67,500 cubic metres for storing bio-methanol and bio-ethanol will be constructed.
The Port of Rotterdam Authority said an additional inland shipping berth will be required to facilitate the extra transshipment.
The port authority said the expansion will contribute to Rotterdam's position as a bunker port and industrial hub for methanol and ethanol.
The new quay will be constructed by the Port of Rotterdam Authority so that the infrastructure can handle further growth. The quay, including shore power infrastructure, is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2028.
The port authority said the expansion will enable Evos to increase its activities and facilitate the growing demand for storage and bunkering of bio-methanol.