Norwegian Coastal Administration awards contract for world's first ship tunnel

The Norwegian Coastal Administration has awarded AF Gruppen a contract for the engineering and construction of the Stad ship tunnel.

The turnkey contract has an estimated value of NOK5.6 billion ($560 million), excluding VAT.

The project comprises a fully equipped tunnel for maritime traffic with all necessary installations. According to the project proponents, the tunnel will be 1,700 metres long, and the cross section will be approximately 20 times larger than that of a road tunnel.