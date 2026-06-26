Norwegian Coastal Administration awards contract for world's first ship tunnel

The Norwegian Coastal Administration has awarded AF Gruppen a contract for the engineering and construction of the Stad ship tunnel.
The turnkey contract has an estimated value of NOK5.6 billion ($560 million), excluding VAT.
The project comprises a fully equipped tunnel for maritime traffic with all necessary installations. According to the project proponents, the tunnel will be 1,700 metres long, and the cross section will be approximately 20 times larger than that of a road tunnel.
The agency reported that the ship tunnel will enable vessels up to the size of the Kystruten and Hurtigruten coastal ships to pass Stadlandet in Vestland county safely.
AF Gruppen developed the project in collaboration with the agency and consultant Norconsult during the tender phase.
The Norwegian civil engineering company said construction works will commence in early 2027, with an estimated construction period of approximately five years.