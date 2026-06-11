World's first ship tunnel back on track after Norway budget U-turn

The Norwegian Government has officially allocated NOK150 million ($16 million) in its revised national budget to launch the construction of the Stad ship tunnel.

This initial funding enables the Norwegian Coastal Administration to sign contracts and initiate construction, which operates under an overall cost framework of NOK8.6 billion.

Cutting through the Stad Peninsula between Moldefjorden and Kjødepollen on the west coast of Norway, the project will be the world's first full-scale ship tunnel.