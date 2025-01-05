FACTBOX | Summary of suspected underwater cable/pipeline sabotage incidents in the Baltic Sea

December 2024: Power and internet cables

The Estlink 2 undersea power cable connecting Finland and Estonia was damaged on December 25 along with four telecoms lines.

Finland launched a sabotage investigation and on December 26 seized a tanker carrying Russian oil on suspicion it caused the damage by dragging its anchor.

Finnish authorities said the Cook Islands-registered Eagle S was part of a "shadow fleet" used to circumvent sanctions on Russian oil exports. The European Union said it condemns any deliberate destruction of Europe's infrastructure.

The NATO military alliance said on December 27 it would boost its presence in the Baltic Sea region. The Kremlin said the same day that the ship's seizure was of little concern to it, and Russia has previously denied involvement in such incidents.

Finnish police said on December 29 they had found tracks on the seabed where they suspect the Eagle S of damaging the cables.

The owner of the Eagle S, United Arab Emirates-based Caravella, on December 30 filed a request with the Helsinki District Court seeking the release of the ship. This was rejected on January 3, 2025.

In October 2025, a Finnish court dismissed a case against the Eagle S captain and other crew members.

It ruled prosecutors failed to prove intent and that any negligence must be pursued by the ship's flag state or the crew's home countries. No charges were brought against the ship's owner, United Arab Emirates-based Caravella, and the vessel was released.