Cyprus discusses European subsea cable project with UAE

Cyprus has approached the United Arab Emirates for possible cooperation on an EU-financed subsea power cable linking Europe to the eastern Mediterranean region, it said on Monday, reaffirming its commitment to the project.

European prosecutors said last Thursday that they had launched an investigation into possible criminal offences relating to the 1.9 billion euro ($2.2 billion) cable to link Greece with Cyprus and later to Israel, a project all three countries say they support despite a series of delays.