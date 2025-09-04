European prosecutors probe east Med cable project, says Cyprus
European prosecutors are investigating possible criminal offences relating to a 1.9 billion euro ($2.1 billion) EU-financed project to build a subsea electric cable linking Europe to the eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus's president said.
Greek power grid operator IPTO is building the Great Sea Interconnector cable to link European and Cypriot transmission networks and later stretch to Israel through the Mediterranean Sea.
The project has been hit with multiple delays, and Nicosia has sought clarifications on its cost, viability and liabilities. Greece in March reaffirmed its commitment to the project after reports it had been halted over financial and geopolitical concerns.
Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides told reporters late on Wednesday he had been informed that the European Public Prosecutor's Office had opened an inquiry for, "possible criminal offences in relation to this particular project," after receiving complaints.
Asked who was targeted in the probe, Christodoulides said: "It does not refer to whom."
The EPPO did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. In Athens, IPTO declined to comment.
On completion, project promoters say the link would be "the world's longest" high-voltage cable at 1,240 kilometres (770.5 miles) and also the deepest at 3,000 metres.
