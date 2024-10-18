Berth improvement works begin at Russian Navy's Kamchatka submarine base
The Russian Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed that work has begun to modernise some of the berths at Kamchatka Naval Base, home of the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet Submarine Force.
The 14 berths to be upgraded at Kamchatka are those to be used by the navy's nuclear-powered submarines, especially the service's larger Borei-class and Yasen-class boats.
An official of the MOD's Main Directorate of Special Construction confirmed that all improvement works at Kamchatka are scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2025.
Similar berth improvements were recently completed at the naval base in Murmansk. The reconstruction works at Murmansk upgraded the existing berths that are to be used by the Borei-class submarines assigned to the Russian Navy's Northern Fleet.
As with the modernised berths at Murmansk, those at Kamchatka will help facilitate periodic repairs and maintenance on submarines as well as their onboard systems, including those used for generating fresh water and breathable air when submerged.