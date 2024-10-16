Russian Navy upgrades berths for Northern Fleet's ballistic missile submarines
The Russian Navy has completed large-scale reconstruction of numerous submarine berths at the naval base in Murmansk, the Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed via a press release issued late last week.
The reconstruction works at Murmansk naval base upgraded the existing berths that are to be used by the Project 955 or Borei-class nuclear-powered, ballistic missile submarines assigned to the Russian Navy's Northern Fleet.
The modernised berths will help facilitate periodic repairs and maintenance on the Project 955 boats as well as their onboard systems, including those used for generating fresh water and breathable air when submerged.
The berths will initially accommodate the sister submarines Yury Dolgorukiy and Knyaz Vladimir, which are currently the only Project 955 boats that are operating as part of the Northern Fleet.
Another two Project 955 submarines, Knyaz Pozharskiy and Dmitry Donskoy, are under construction and will enter service with the Northern Fleet within the next three years.