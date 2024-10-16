The Project 955 ballistic missile submarine Knyaz Vladimir
The Project 955 ballistic missile submarine Knyaz VladimirRussian Ministry of Defence
Naval Submersibles

Russian Navy upgrades berths for Northern Fleet's ballistic missile submarines

Published on

The Russian Navy has completed large-scale reconstruction of numerous submarine berths at the naval base in Murmansk, the Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed via a press release issued late last week.

The reconstruction works at Murmansk naval base upgraded the existing berths that are to be used by the Project 955 or Borei-class nuclear-powered, ballistic missile submarines assigned to the Russian Navy's Northern Fleet.

The modernised berths will help facilitate periodic repairs and maintenance on the Project 955 boats as well as their onboard systems, including those used for generating fresh water and breathable air when submerged.

Also Read
COLUMN | Submarine-based nuclear deterrence: a review of the latest developments [Naval Gazing]

The berths will initially accommodate the sister submarines Yury Dolgorukiy and Knyaz Vladimir, which are currently the only Project 955 boats that are operating as part of the Northern Fleet.

Another two Project 955 submarines, Knyaz Pozharskiy and Dmitry Donskoy, are under construction and will enter service with the Northern Fleet within the next three years.

Europe
Russia
Russian Navy
Borei class
Knyaz Vladimir
Project 955
Yury Dolgorukiy
Knyaz Pozharskiy
Dmitry Donskoy
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com