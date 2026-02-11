AWARDS 2025 | Best Floating Crane – IB Pontoon Crane – Kuasar Marin Engineering

Baskan admitted that the work on IB Pontoon Crane proved challenging, but it also provided Kuasar Marin with learning opportunities.

"One of the main difficulties during the construction phase was establishing an effective production environment without owning a shipyard. We implemented a hybrid model in which we rented a section of a shipyard while design, procurement, production coordination and quality control were managed entirely in-house."

Baskan said this approach required extensive planning, strict discipline, and continuous on-site supervision.

The project also coincided with extraordinary global and regional conditions, including the prevailing environment in the post-Covid era, the Russia-Ukraine War, significant increases in the price of steel, supply chain disruptions, and the imbalance between inflation and exchange rates in Turkey.

"Managing cost, schedule, and quality under these circumstances reinforced the importance of flexibility, risk management, and proactive decision-making," said Baskan. "These lessons have significantly strengthened our organisational capability for future projects."

The enhanced ability to take on future projects has been deemed important, as Baskan believes shipbuilding in the coming years will become more aligned with the need to stay within emissions thresholds.