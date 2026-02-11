AWARDS 2025 | Best Floating Crane – IB Pontoon Crane – Kuasar Marin Engineering

This robust, non-self-propelled floating crane designed by Turkey's Kuasar Marin Engineering and recently delivered to a client in West Africa stands out for its multi-purpose versatility and global operational capability, making it ideal for demanding maritime and offshore projects far beyond its initial deployment zone.
At its core is a powerful crane with a 200-ton lifting capacity, featuring an explosion-proof design for safe use in hazardous environments like offshore oil and gas fields, LNG terminals, and sensitive facilities.
The vessel excels in diverse tasks including wreck removal, dredging assistance, heavy equipment installation, quay reinforcement, ship loading/unloading, and docking assistance.
"IB Pontoon Crane stands out as a highly integrated engineering solution rather than a conventional floating crane," Bahadir Baskan, Founder and Partner at Kuasar Marin, told Baird Maritime.
"What makes it truly special is the fact that both the design and construction were carried out under a single, coherent engineering vision. This allowed us to optimise the hull, stability characteristics, structural layout, and crane integration as a complete system rather than as separate components."
Baskan added that the project combined high lifting capability with operational flexibility and safety. In particular, the integration of a crane designed for demanding offshore and industrial environments gave the platform a versatility not found in standard workboat solutions. The result is a robust pontoon crane capable of operating effectively in challenging conditions, including energy, offshore, and industrial projects.
Baskan admitted that the work on IB Pontoon Crane proved challenging, but it also provided Kuasar Marin with learning opportunities.
"One of the main difficulties during the construction phase was establishing an effective production environment without owning a shipyard. We implemented a hybrid model in which we rented a section of a shipyard while design, procurement, production coordination and quality control were managed entirely in-house."
Baskan said this approach required extensive planning, strict discipline, and continuous on-site supervision.
The project also coincided with extraordinary global and regional conditions, including the prevailing environment in the post-Covid era, the Russia-Ukraine War, significant increases in the price of steel, supply chain disruptions, and the imbalance between inflation and exchange rates in Turkey.
"Managing cost, schedule, and quality under these circumstances reinforced the importance of flexibility, risk management, and proactive decision-making," said Baskan. "These lessons have significantly strengthened our organisational capability for future projects."
The enhanced ability to take on future projects has been deemed important, as Baskan believes shipbuilding in the coming years will become more aligned with the need to stay within emissions thresholds.
"At present, environmental regulations and sustainability-driven requirements have the strongest impact on shipbuilding," he told Baird Maritime. "Emission reduction targets, energy efficiency standards, and life-cycle considerations are increasingly shaping both design and construction."
Baskan added that digitalisation is also becoming a key factor in shipbuilding, as classification societies, vessel owners, and operators are demanding more advanced monitoring, documentation, and data-driven operational capabilities. Additionally, supply chain resilience and localisation have become critical considerations following recent global disruptions.
"Together, these trends are pushing shipbuilders and designers towards smarter, more efficient, and more resilient solutions."
Incorporating resilient solutions in response to trends has been among the practices implemented at Kuasar Marin, as indicated by the previous year being, "a very significant year for [the company], both technically and strategically," according to Baskan.
"In addition to projects like IB Pontoon Crane, we have continued to build on our strong background in naval ship design. One of the most important milestones for our company has been the successful sale of a naval platform to a European Union member country, and this platform was based on a design we developed."
Also in 2025, Kuasar Marin delivered high-capability naval vessel designs to one of Turkey's allied nations, and these also included the transfer of advanced design know-how and engineering expertise.
"Compared to previous years, our portfolio is more diversified, more international, and more technology-driven. While market conditions remain challenging, we are cautiously optimistic and confident in our long-term direction."
The diversification Baskan mentioned is being implemented to address the maritime construction industry's gravitation towards platforms that boast higher specialisation and more capable intelligent systems.
"Rather than generic vessels, the demand is shifting towards purpose-built designs optimised for very specific operational profiles, such as offshore energy, defence, and industrial support. We expect an increased focus on modular construction, advanced simulation during the design phase, and closer integration between digital design tools and production."
Baskan said that safety, automation, and reduced operational costs will remain key drivers, and that companies that can combine strong engineering capability with flexibility and innovation will be best positioned for the future.
The Turkish workboat industry in general is also prepared to address future needs through adaptibility and innovation, as Baskan explained that the industry is strong in terms of engineering talent, production flexibility, and cost competitiveness.
"In the coming years, we believe the industry will move further up the value chain, focusing on more complex and higher-specification vessels rather than purely price-driven projects," he told Baird Maritime.
"Design capability, system integration, and compliance with international regulations will become decisive competitive factors. Turkish companies that invest in advanced design, R&D, and international collaboration will increasingly be able to compete not only regionally, but also in European and global markets.
"We see this evolution as a major opportunity for the sector as a whole."
