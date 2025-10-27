ASL Marine secures SG$82m in new charter contracts

Singapore's ASL Marine Holdings has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ASL Offshore and Marine, has been awarded new ship chartering contracts with an aggregate value of SG$82 million ($60 million).
The contracts span durations of approximately two years.
The vessels involved, which include tugs, work boats, crane barges, cargo barges, hopper barges, and grab dredgers, will be deployed to support customers involved in marine infrastructure projects within Singapore, ASL said.
The company stated that these chartering contracts are expected to contribute positively to its revenue performance over the next two years.
Separately, the group also announced that it has signed vessel sale contracts worth a total of SG$55 million.
It remarked that these sales are part of the company's ongoing fleet optimisation programme and broader asset divestment strategy, which aims to accelerate its deleveraging efforts and streamline its fleet portfolio.