VESSEL REVIEW | Beryl – Russian dredge support tender for port and channel waters

Russian shipyard Stroyliderplus recently handed over a new dredging support vessel to local port operator Rosmorport.

Beryl (Берилл) is the first of a planned three Project FPW1 vessels that have been designed to support the operations of Rosmorport's Project FPDG3 non-self-propelled cutter suction dredgers in port and channel waters.

The newbuild has a length of 24.53 metres (80.48 feet), a beam of 9.13 metres (30 feet), a summer draught of only 1.6 metres (5.2 feet), a depth of three metres (9.8 feet), a displacement of 232.54 tons at full load, a gross tonnage of 162, a crew of six, and two main engines that each produce 330 kW (440 hp). The vessel can operate for seven days before requiring a return to port for bunkering and replenishment of stores.