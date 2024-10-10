Texas’ Port of Brownsville secures US$43 million loan for channel dredging

At the Texas Transportation Commission’s most recent regular meeting, the commission approved a US$43 million Ship Channel Improvement Revolving Fund (SCIRF) loan to provide the Port of Brownsville revenue for its local share of qualified costs necessary to deepen the Brazos Island Harbor Channel.

The BIH project will deepen the 17-mile (27-kilometre) Brownsville Ship Channel from 42 feet (13 metres) to 52 feet (16 metres), enhancing navigational safety for larger commercial vessels to access South Texas.