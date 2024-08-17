Callan Marine wins contract at Texas’ Port of Brownsville

On August 12, Callan Marine won a US$104 million dredging contract with the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Galveston District (SWG) for the deepening of the Brazos Island Harbor (BIH) Ship Channel at the Port of Brownsville in south Texas.

This section of the project, known as BIH Segment B, will see the deepening of the ship channel by 10 feet (3.0 metres) to a new authorised depth of 52 feet (16 metres) for a 13-mile (21-kilometre) segment.