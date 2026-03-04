Saltchuk begins tender offer for Great Lakes Dredge and Dock shares

Saltchuk Resources and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock announced that a subsidiary of the former, Huron MergeCo, commenced a tender offer on March 4 for all outstanding common stock of the Houston-based dredging firm.

The offer is priced at $17 per share in cash. This move follows a merger agreement established between the entities on February 10, which was subsequently disclosed to the public on February 11.

The board of directors of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock unanimously determined that the agreement is in the best interests of its stockholders and recommends that they tender their shares.

The tender offer is scheduled to expire at one minute after 23:59 New York City time on March 31, unless the period is extended or terminated early.